(WIVB)–Wallethub is out with this year’s list of best places to go for Thanksgiving.

Saint Paul, Minnesota took the top spot. Scottsdale, Arizona was second, and Virginia Beach rounded out the top three.

The personal-finance website compiled its list based on factors such as the cost of a Thanksgiving meal and the share of delayed flights.

Buffalo cracked the top 100 coming in at 85.

To see the whole list click here.