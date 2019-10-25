Walmart begins holiday shopping season today

(via CNN/NEWS10) — Walmart is kicking off its holiday shopping season today, in an earlier start than previous years.

There are six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, so the retailer says it wants customers to make the most of the shorter season. The “Early Deals Drop” launched at midnight.

Walmart is not the only one pushing aside the jack-o-lanterns. Best Buy announced it is offering free next-day deliveries for nearly all customers and includes most items except heavy items like big-screen televisions and refrigerators. If you are outside of the next-day zone, you will be given free standard shipping.

Target is offering exclusive offers to Target Circle members, including early access to Kids Daily Deals from November 1 to 27 and early access to some Black Friday Deals. Free shipping will also be available with orders arriving as early as the next day, beginning on November 1.