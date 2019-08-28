Walmart testing lactation suites for mothers

It is the first retailer to offer this amenity

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Walmart Supercenter on Walton Boulevard is launching and testing a new amenity for mothers: a lactation suite.

Mamava Lactation Pod is a free, app-enabled pod. It is accessible by downloading the Mamava app and using a Bluetooth connection, according to a news release.

The pod provides privacy so mothers can breastfeed or pump. It also has adjustable lights, a fan and plays music, according to the release.

Those with Walmart said the pods are clean and comfortable, and are ADA accessible. There is room for a stroller or other children.

The corporation is the first retailer to offer this amenity. A Mamava Lactation Pod will be available for public use at the store on Walton Boulevard beginning Thursday, Aug. 29. It is a test pod and Walmart encourages customer feedback.