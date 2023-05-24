BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WIVB) — Fugitive Michael Burham has been captured in South Carolina following an extensive search that spanned multiple states, according to authorities out of South Carolina.

Burham, 34, who was wanted in connection with the alleged homicide of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin that occurred May 11 in Jamestown, among other warrants, was taken into custody after being on the run for over a week.

Chautauqua County DA Jason Schmidt provided News 4 with the following statement: “Mr. Burham, the criminal justice system here in New York looks forward to your safe return.”

Our sister station WCBD reported Wednesday that officials received a tip that a man matching Burham’s description was spotted behind a home in Huger, South Carolina, in the same area where officials had been searching Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials quickly moved search efforts to Berkeley County, where Burham was taken into custody.

It was reported Tuesday that a large area of the Francis Marion National Forest in Huger was saturated after officials encountered Burham, but he escaped. More reports came in overnight that he was spotted near Awendew, South Carolina and resources were then shifted there.

In addition to the alleged homicide, Burham was wanted for his alleged role in the rape and unlawful imprisonment of a woman in March in Jamestown. He also allegedly kidnapped two victims at gunpoint in Sheffield, Pennsylvania and drove them to North Charleston, South Carolina on May 20 while evading authorities.

