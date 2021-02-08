WellNow Urgent Care to create 300 healthcare jobs

CHICAGO (NEWS10) – WellNow Urgent Care announced on Monday plans to hire 300 employees over the next three months to fill open positions at centers in New York, Ohio, Illinois and Michigan. This hiring strategy comes after WellNow’s acquisition of Hometown Urgent Care & Occupational Health in December. The acquisition nearly doubled WellNow’s size.

The positions will support new WellNow centers, which are set to open later this year, and help backfill recently promoted positions. Open roles for clinical providers include nurse practitioners, physicians assistants, medical assistants, X-ray technologists, and more. WellNow is also hiring receptionists and other administrative and customer support roles.

“It’s an exciting time to join WellNow as we continue to grow at a rapid pace,” said John Radford, M.D., President at WellNow Urgent Care. “In 2020 alone, we served more than a million patients, opened nine new centers and acquired Hometown Urgent Care. We pride ourselves on the excellent, patient-first care we provide within our communities, and that starts with hiring and developing the very best talent.”

While WellNow does not have a breakdown of jobs based on state or region, the healthcare system did confirm that most of the current hiring needs in New York will be in the Albany and Rochester areas.

Urgent care centers are an increasingly relevant part of the U.S. healthcare marketplace, providing patients with access to medical care, shorter wait times and lower costs than a traditional emergency room. In the last year, WellNow has hired more than 1,000 new team members. The company currently employs more than 1,750 team members across the four states.