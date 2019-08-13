Wendy’s is giving away 2 million spicy chicken nuggets

(via CNN) – After discontinuing them in 2017, Wendy’s this week brought back spicy chicken nuggets, and the chain is giving away two million of them for free.

The specific number is a tribute to the two million people who helped push the item back onto the menu.

Wendy’s promised in May it would resume selling spicy chicken nuggets if two million people liked a tweet suggesting their return. The chain’s fans followed through.

To get the free spicy nuggets, you have to order through Doordash and use the code SPICY-NUGGS at checkout. The deal lasts through Aug. 18 or as long as supplies last.

