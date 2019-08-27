What are the best and worst degrees to get?

(WIVB) — Colleges across western New York welcomed students back to class on Monday, and now, a new report reveals which college majors are the most and least valuable.

Bankrate ranked 162 majors and looked at factors like median annual income, unemployment rate and need for advanced degrees.

At the top of the list — naval architecture and marine engineering. People with that degree earn around $90,000 per year.

Science, technology, engineering and math degrees dominated the top of the list.

The least valuable majors included fine arts, linguistics, drama and theater.