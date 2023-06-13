BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday afternoon, former president Donald Trump will go before a judge to face federal charges; specifically, 37 felony counts involving classified records.

Tuesday morning on Wake Up, we spoke with legal analyst and attorney Barry Covert, who explained what’s expected to happen in the courtroom during Trump’s arraignment.

Covert says it basically will go like this: The judge will call his name, confirm that he has a lawyer and ask how he pleads.

The judge could ask the prosecution whether or not they’re seeking bail, Covert says.

“We could expect in this case that they’re not seeking bail,” he told us.

Trump also faces charges in a separate case in New York, where he’s been accused of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment allegedly given to a porn star, Stormy Daniels, before he was elected President. Trump has been indicted on the charges in that case, as well.

Watch the full interview with Covert in the video above.