(KSWB) — With colder weather comes an increased desire to cozy up at home with popcorn and a movie.

There’s good news for those looking to watch modern flicks or those eager to delve into a television series: Netflix is releasing a new wave of streaming content this month.

From holiday-themed baking shows to documentaries and additional seasons of some series favorites, here’s a look at “Netflix and chill” options for the start of the winter season:

Available Dec. 1

“May December” – Netflix Film

“Sweet Home” Season 2 – Netflix Series

“Basketball Wives” Seasons 3-4

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

“Big Brother” Seasons 6 and 17

“Birds of Prey” (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

“Black Swan”

“Blockers”

“Boyz n the Hood”

“Burlesque”

“College Hill: Celebrity Edition” Season 1

“Holey Moley” Seasons 1-2

“Insidious”

“L.A. Confidential”

“Man of Steel”

“The Meg”

“Neighbors”

“Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems” Season 1

“Shazam!”

“She’s All That”

“She’s the Man”

“Suicide Squad”

“Taken”

“Taken 2”

“The Suicide Squad”

“Wonder Woman”

“Wonder Woman 1984”

Available Dec. 3

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Welcome to Samdal-ri” – Netflix Series

Available Dec. 4

“Dew Drop Diaries” Season 2 – Netflix Family

Available Dec. 5

“Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal” – Netflix Comedy

“Top Chef” Seasons 6 and 15

Available Dec. 6

“Blood Coast” – Netflix Series

“Christmas as Usual” – Netflix Film

Available Dec. 7

“Analog Squad” – Netflix Series

“The Archies” – Netflix Film

“Hilda” Season 3 – Netflix Family

“I Hate Christmas” Season 2 – Netflix Series

“High Tides” – Netflix Series

“My Life With the Walter Boys” – Netflix Series

“NAGA” – Netflix Film

“World War II: From the Frontlines” – Netflix Documentary

Available Dec. 8

“Blood Vessel” – Netflix Film

“The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 6 – Netflix Series

“Leave the World Behind” – Netflix Film

“Women on the Edge” – Netflix Film

Available Dec. 9

“Love and Monsters”

Available Dec. 12

“Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only” – Netflix Documentary

“Single’s Inferno” Season 3 – Netflix Series

“Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team” – Netflix Documentary

Available Dec. 13

“1670” – Netflix Series

“Car Masters: Rust to Riches” Season 5 – Netflix Series

“Holiday in the Vineyards”

“The Influencer” – Netflix Series

“Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza” – Netflix Documentary

Available Dec. 14

“As the Crow Flies” Season 2 – Netflix Series

“The Crown” Season 6, Part 2 – Netflix Series

“Married at First Sight” Season 14

“Yu Yu Hakusho” – Netflix Series

Available Dec. 15

“Carol & The End of The World” – Netflix Series

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” – Netflix Film

“Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist” – Netflix Documentary

“Familia” – Netflix Film

“The Hills” Seasons 3-4

“Yoh’ Christmas” – Netflix Series

Available Dec. 18

“Mush-Mush and the Mushables”

Available Dec. 19

“Project Runway” Season 17

“Trevor Noah: Where Was I” – Netflix Comedy

Available Dec. 20

“Cindy la Regia: The High School Years” – Netflix Series

“Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar” – Netflix Series

“Maestro” – Netflix Film

“Taming of the Shrewd 2” – Netflix Film

Available Dec. 21

“Flipping Out” Seasons 4-5

“Like Flowers in Sand” – Netflix Series

“Supa Team 4” Season 2 – Netflix Film

Available Dec. 22

“Gyeongseong Creature” Season 1, Part 1 – Netflix Series

“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” – Netflix Film

Available Dec. 24

“A Vampire in the Family” – Netflix Film

“The Manny” – Netflix Series

Available Dec. 25

“Ricky Gervais: Armageddon” – Netflix Comedy

“Star Trek: Prodigy” Season 1

Available Dec. 26

“Thank You, I’m Sorry” – Netflix Film

Available Dec. 27

“Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare” – Netflix Documentary

Available Dec. 28

“Pokémon Concierge” – Netflix Family

Available Dec. 29

“Berlin” – Netflix Series

Available Dec. 31

“Blippi Wonders” Season 3

“The Millionaire Matchmaker” Seasons 3-4

