(WIVB)–Whole Foods has issued a recall of 70 different items due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall covers vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower, as well as fish, chicken, and Chinese food items.

The foods were available on the store’s salad or hot bars, or in-store, pre-packaged containers.

Contaminated products were sold between October 10th and November 4th of this year.