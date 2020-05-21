Wisconsin firefighters warn of leaving hand sanitizer bottles in car while weather is warm

OCONOMOWOC, WI (WIVB)–A fire district in Wisconsin is warning folks of the danger of keeping bottles of hand sanitizer in vehicles when the weather is warm.

Western Lakes Fire District says keeping a bottle in your car during hot weather, exposing it to the sun, can lead to disaster.

Fire officials remind the public that most sanitizer is alcohol-based, making it flammable.

Western Lakes asks people to respect the possibilities and be fire safe, especially while enjoying the Memorial Day weekend.

