WNY high school graduate appears on Jeopardy

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– Allison Lyttle moved to Western New York in 6th grade. She went to Casey Middle, and then Williamsville North.

Lyttle grew up watching Jeopardy since she was a little girl and is now a music librarian.

Music is a strong suit for her, but she also says she’s always loved reading any book she can get her hands on.

The process of getting on the show was a long one, she first took a free online test in May of 2017, Then, about a year later, she received a call to come do an in-person interview.

This past spring, Allison got a phone call and email that they wanted her on the show.

“I think I did say at one point, ‘are you sure you have the right number?’ haha but I laughed because I had one friend who had been with me through the audition process, and she said, ‘well when you get on Jeopardy, we’ll make sure to watch.’ and I said, ‘if, if.’ and so when I got the phone call, I thought, ohhh she was right haha,” Lyttle said.

She says Alex Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just three weeks before they filmed, yet he was in great spirits.

Lyttle was shocked that there are only about 50 people in the crowd, saying the set looks a lot bigger on TV.