Woman accused of grabbing passenger’s butt, telling husband to ‘go back to country you came from’ on Anclote River cruise

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A cruise on the Anclote River ended with a woman behind bars in the Pinellas County Jail Friday night.

Tarpon Springs police say 58-year-old Lisa Matteson was drunk while on a Spongearama Cruise Boat on the Anclote River Friday afternoon.

Matteson is accused of grabbing another passenger’s buttocks twice during the cruise. An arrest report says Matteson was heard saying “Oh it’s curved and nice” and “I would do you” while grabbing the victim’s buttocks.

Officers say this all happened in front of the victim’s 6-year-old daughter.

At some point, the victim’s husband stepped in and asked Matteson to stop. The arrest report says Matteson responded by saying, “You should go back to the country you came from.”

After she was taken into custody, police say Matteson denied grabbing the victim’s buttocks and said she didn’t remember anything and didn’t know why she was arrested. She did admit she told the victim’s husband he should go back to the country he came from, the arrest report says.

Matteson was arrested and charged with simple battery. She bonded out of jail early Saturday morning.