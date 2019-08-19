Woman allegedly hits sleeping boyfriend in face with mallet

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The San Elizario Marshals Office arrested a woman this week after she allegedly hit her sleeping boyfriend in the face with a large mallet.

Officials say it happened just before 8 Wednesday morning on the 1300 block of Elara Road.

According to a Facebook post, Juanita Saenz Corona allegedly left the man seriously injured after hitting him with the tool.

She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Corona has since been released on bond, according to online jail records.