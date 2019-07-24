Woman arrested after pouring alcohol into mouth of a Taco Bell worker

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (WTVO) — Washington County Oregon Sherriff’s office reported that they had the “weirdest DUI” arrest of the weekend.

23-year-old, Elianna Aguilar-Aguilar, had pulled into a Taco Bell drive-thru and poured alcohol into the mouth of an employee while she was still in her car, KPTV reported.

Aguilar-Aguilar didn’t notice that a Washington County Sheriff’s sergeant was directly behind her in line.

She had a .12 blood-alcohol level, according to deputies, and she was arrested and booked into jail.

For the Taco Bell worker, he said most of the alcohol spilled on him, and he didn’t consume any of the alcohol, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Deputy Brian van Kleef.