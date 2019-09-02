Woman charged in the trafficking of 2-year-old girl

PENN HILLS, Pa. (WHTM)- Sharena Islam Nancy ,25, has been charged with kidnapping, interference with custody of children, and concealment of whereabouts of a child in her involvement in the trafficking of a 2-year-old girl.

WTAE reports that Nancy told police the girl’s father “sold” the girl to “an unnamed individual” for $10,000. Nancy claims the father asked her to drive the 2-year-old girl “20 minutes from a gas station in Monroeville along U.S. Route 22.”

Authorities who issued an Amber Alert for the toddler in western Pennsylvania say her abductor has been located but the child is still missing.

Two-year-old Nalani Johnson was last seen in Penn Hills, in Allegheny County. She was wearing a black shirt and skirt with floral design and black sandals, state police said.

Her whereabouts are still currently unknown.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Allegheny County Detectives at 412-473-1251.





