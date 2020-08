DENVER, Colo. (WIVB) — One birthday card for every year of life — that’s not too much to ask for, right? But when you’re turning 108, it’s a pretty tall order.

That’s what Gertie Abkes wanted for her birthday, and she got her wish! In fact, she got even more than that.

Receiving 125 cards, Abkes has lived through the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, and now, the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked what her secret to a long life is, she said “Nothing. I just live day to day.”