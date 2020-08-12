Woman receives driver’s license with photo of empty chair

(WIVB) — Some people hate their driver’s license photo for one reason or another, but a Tennessee woman received one she’ll never forget.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security says this is a first.

According to a spokesperson, an employee accidentally took a picture of an empty chair during a transaction and saved it to Jade Dodd’s profile.

Dodd, who was stunned, proceeded to call the DMV.

“The lady at the DMV did not really believe me when I was like, ‘Hey, I need my license fixed because it just has a chair on it.’ And then she looked it up in the system and goes ‘Oh, I need to go get my manager for this.’ My boss thinks it’s funnier than anyone. I was at work Friday and he pointed to a chair outside of his office door and was like, ‘I thought this was you. I waved at it this morning.’ I was like ‘thanks.'”

Thankfully, Dodd received a new license with the correct photo.