Woman suspected of burning down Atlanta Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot taken into custody

The Wendy’s restaurant that was set on fire by demonstrators after Rayshard Brooks was killed is seen on June 17, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES

(CBS News)–Natalie White, the woman suspected of burning down the Atlanta Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by police, was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon. White is charged with first degree arson.

The Wendy’s was lit on fire during a protest the night of June 13, one day after Brooks was killed. Police issued an arrest warrant for White on Sunday.

The Wendy’s restaurant that was set on fire by demonstrators after Rayshard Brooks was killed is seen on June 17, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES

White is believed to be at least one suspect involved in setting fire to the Wendy’s, CBS News affiliate WGCL reports. White was booked into the Fulton County Jail, the Fulton County Sheriff’s office said.

Brooks, 27, was shot in the back by former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe after he took an officer’s Taser and attempted to run. Brooks was running from Rolfe and his partner, Devin Brosnan, after being questioned for a possible DUI in the Wendy’s parking lot.

Rolfe was fired and charged with felony murder and 10 other charges related to the shooting. Brosnan faces three charges, including aggravated assault. Both men turned themselves in last week.