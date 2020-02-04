“World’s worst cat” finds a home

A cat dubbed the “world’s worst cat” has been adopted into a loving family.

An animal shelter in North Carolina described Perdita the cat as a “jerk.”

They wrote that she likes lurking in dark corners and being queen of the house.

The animal shelter says she hates the color pink, kittens, dogs, kids, and hugs.

The shelter said in a Facebook update last week, they received more than 175 applications to adopt the cat and chose a loving couple from Tennessee.

The couple says they’re renaming the cat “Noel” just in case the name Perdita is the cause of her anger.