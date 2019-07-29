WWII bracelet returned decades later to daughter in Pennsylvania

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Nancy Shilling of Adams County, Pennsylvania, never knew her father, Albert Coleman.

“Before he was a name,” said Shilling, who is 76 years old. She’s now starting her mission to learn more about him, all because of a bracelet found thousands of miles away.

During a ceremony Sunday, the Snyder County Historical Society gave Shilling the bracelet that belonged to her dad. An off-duty officer in Wales found it, six inches deep in the ground, using a metal detector. It had Coleman’s name and service number on it. The officer wanted the family of the soldier to have it.

“Now I start wondering, ‘where did he come from?’ I don’t know what he did when he was a little boy,” said Nancy.

Coleman died shortly after his 26th birthday while serving in World War II. Shilling was just a baby then.

Her father actually kept her baby shoe in his helmet when he was deployed. He told one of his friends if anything should happen to him, he wanted it to be sent back to his family.

“‘Make sure you send this to my wife,’ and he did. He sent that shoe back to my mother,” Nancy said.

Coleman died in 1945 but his body wasn’t sent back to the states until 1949.