‘You’re my lobster’: Red Lobster selling heart-shaped boxes of Cheddar Bay Biscuits for your ‘bae’ this Valentine’s Day

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTNH) — Be still my biscuit-loving heart. Red Lobster has taken Valentine’s Day to the next level with its oh so savory gift for that special someone in your life: a heart-shaped box filled with warm and buttery Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

The company claims flowers and chocolate are so last year, and that biscuits are the perfect gift for that “cheddar bae” in your life.

The boxes, which include six biscuits, go on sale starting Feb. 10. They can be ordered online and picked up or delivered. Disclaimer: The heart-shaped box is $1 extra.

“Whether it’s a savory surprise for your sweetheart or a well-deserved treat just for you, Cheddar Bay Biscuits are the way to everyone’s heart this Valentine’s Day,” said Salli Setta, President & Chief Concept Officer, Red Lobster. “Now, thanks to Red Lobster To Go, it’s easier and more convenient than ever to tell that special someone ‘You’re my lobster.’”