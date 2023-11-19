(WHTM) – If you have a dog, you may notice sometimes they will have a burst of energy and run around for seconds or minutes on end.

So, why do they do this?

According to the American Kennel Club, Frenetic Random Activity Periods (FRAPs), also known as “zoomies” are normal in dogs. This is when they have explosive energy and begin to run around, in circles, or just run back and forth.

The AKC says a common reason for zoomies is an excess of energy that builds up in dogs and is then released all at once.

Zoomies last only a few seconds to a few minutes before your pooch gets tired and will stop to rest. Purina says zoomies will happen less frequently as your dog gets older.

Aside from a release of pent-up energy, zoomies also may be caused by certain situations, according to Purina:

During training Dogs can build up nervous energy when trying to learn new things.

After baths A dog might get zoomies out of relief after having a bath or just to dry off.

After eating If your dog is highly food-motivated, they might get zoomies after eating.

Before bed They may need to just release some energy before calling it a day.



FRAP behavior is not harmful in itself, but it can be dangerous if the dog gets a FRAP in a cluttered space, as they may run into things or lose traction if they are running on a very smooth surface. If a FRAP happens with your dog, make sure you guide the dog into an open area.

Incidentally, cats get the zoomies, too.

According to Hill’s Pet Nutrition, cats experience sudden bursts of energy for a variety of reasons, including after a nap to reinvigorate themselves, when pursuing imaginary prey and after using the litter box, especially if they were uncomfortable while relieving themselves.

As with dogs, it’s perfectly normal and nothing to worry about.