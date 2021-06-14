Navy week in Buffalo kicks off during induction ceremony

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Monday kicks off a week-long event to help build and strengthen ties between the U.S. Navy and the community. This is the first time since 2012 that a Navy Week has been held in Buffalo.

One of the goals of Navy Week is to provide people an opportunity to interact with sailors and units they may not have had the chance to.

“It’s been great. I’ve enjoyed it,” said Chief Navy Counselor James Pullom Jr. “I’m looking forward to the events and festivities that we’re bringing out here, got a chance to do a lot of coordinating.”

Navy week in Buffalo kicked off with a ceremony at the U.S. Naval and Military Park to induct nearly 20 new Navy recruits.

“Parents and family wanted to be here for this induction ceremony and originally it was all going to be scheduled as a virtual event,” said Paul Marzello, who’s the President and CEO of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park. “So it was great that we could bring people together and they could actually witness it in person.”

The week-long event is packed with various events, including live virtual tours of USS Constitution, demonstrations by the Navy Parachute team, and videos and live events of New York natives serving in the Navy.

“We get to focus on the Navy and the commitment of the Navy and the community to each other, to supporting and defending something bigger than anyone else,” said U.S. Navy commander Christopher McCurry.

While most of the events are held virtually, this weekend people can attend in-person the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Airshow. Ticket information to the event can be found here.