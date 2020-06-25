NCCC celebrates Class of 2020 grads with diploma pickup or delivery options

(WIVB) – Pickup or delivery?

It’s a question that you may have heard a lot since the COVID-19 pandemic started- and not just for food.

Niagara County Community College offered its Class of 2020 grads the opportunity to have their diplomas delivered to their homes via the campus shuttle, or to participate in a diploma pick-up on campus at the school’s Sanborn campus or the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.

At each location, grads had an opportunity to pose for photos with their families, or in some cases, NCCC President, William Murabito as they normally would at commencement.

“One of the advantages of being at a community college is that the staff and administration are very invested in the students, and they pushed to create these meaningful experiences for graduates despite the inability to have a traditional commencement ceremony,” said President Murabito.