NCCC extending virtual learning for rest of semester, first summer session

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara County Community College is extending virtual learning for the rest of the Spring 2020 semester and for the first session of summer courses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first of NCCC’s summer sessions is May 26 to July 7. The full term summer session is May 26 to Aug. 18. Both sessions are online.

Remote instruction will include final exams and evaluations.

