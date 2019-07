BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly 100 people are without a home after a fire broke out in Buffalo’s Lovejoy District.

This happened at a housing complex on Bailey Ave. Tuesday around 11 p.m.

Firefighters fought flames on the fifth floor of the Monsignor Geary Apartments, which are operated by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority.

The fire caused $500,000 in damage to the building’s contents and $250,000 in damage to its structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.