Nearly 3,000 lbs. of marijuana seized at Peace Bridge

(WIVB) – Nearly 3,000 lbs. of marijuana disguised as cement was seized at the Peace Bridge into the U.S. on Wednesday.

According to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CBP officers stopped a 45-year-old Canadian man driving a commercial tractor trailer at the bridge who claimed he was transporting a shipment of articles of cement. Officers referred the truck for further inspection, and discovered 12 wooden pallet boxes containing multiple, vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana in the trailer.

The total weight of the marijuana was 2,959 lbs. with an estimated street value of over $6 million.

The driver was refused entry into the U.S. and returned to Canada pending further investigation.

