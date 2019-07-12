Nearly 300k people join group to storm Area 51 to find alien secrets

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As they said in The X-Files, “the truth is out there.”

Well, now there’s a Facebook event with over 295,000 people who are “going” to storm Area 51 to find the truth.

The event, aptly named “Storm Area 51: They can’t stop us all” plans to gather the masses on September 20, 2019, outside of Area 51 and to storm the secluded, secretive military base with the “Naruto run.”

As the event says: ” If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets.”

The event has gone viral, spawning numerous memes about Aliens, Area 51, and the fact that the government knows an “attack” is coming in September.

From Naruto running to rock throwing and even having “Kyle” punch through the walls with his Monster Energy Drink, the page has garnered another 321,000 people who are “interested” in the event/going.