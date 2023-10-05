BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly 50 people have been laid off from the General Motors plant in Lockport, the company told News 4 on Thursday.

48 people who work at the plant were laid off.

The local 686 union President at GM Lockport said that the workers were laid off as a result of the first round of the auto strike, where the first members went on strike recently from Wentzville, Mo.

However, GM denies this, saying “it is unfortunate the UAW’s decision to call a strike at the plants in Missouri continues to have negative ripple.”

In addition to Lockport, there were layoffs at four more GM locations: 1,585 in Kansas, 488 at two sites in Ohio and 34 in Indiana.