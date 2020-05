(CBS NEWS) - A 13-year-old boy just celebrated his graduation in style after becoming the youngest student to ever graduate from Fullerton College, CBS Los Angeles reports. A stage was set up Wednesday in the front yard of Jack Rico's home in La Mirada, California, where proud friends and family were cheering on his accomplishment from their cars.

Unlike most peers his age, Rico wasn't celebrating the end of his middle school career. He finished with four associate degrees last weekend.