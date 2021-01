(WIVB) – 2020 might have left you so frustrated you could scream- now, there’s a new number you can call to let it all out.

The new hotline, appropriately called “Just Scream”, isn’t manned by anyone, but the line will pick up.

All you have to do is call, wait for the beep, scream, and then hang up.

Because misery loves company, all screams are recorded and uploaded to a website everyday- so you can listen to screams from strangers everywhere.

The hotline number is 1-561-567-8431.