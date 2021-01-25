Need a job? Free headshots being offered this week in City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Looking for a job and need a new headshot?

Free headshots are being offered this week for residents at the Buffalo Employment and Training Center (BETC), 77 Goodell St.

FYI jobseekers! Make your LinkedIn profile POP by taking advantage of this great free opportunity! Please RETWEET to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/qaaif05eNv — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) January 23, 2021

The free headshot forum will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 28). Local photographer Yves-Richard Blanc is gifting $4,000 worth of services to BETC as a way to give back and help put unemployed residents back to work, according to a statement from Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s office.

If you’re looking for employment, you can call the BETC at 856-JOBS. For more information, click here.