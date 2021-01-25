Need a job? Free headshots being offered this week in City of Buffalo

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Looking for a job and need a new headshot?

Free headshots are being offered this week for residents at the Buffalo Employment and Training Center (BETC), 77 Goodell St.

The free headshot forum will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 28). Local photographer Yves-Richard Blanc is gifting $4,000 worth of services to BETC as a way to give back and help put unemployed residents back to work, according to a statement from Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s office.

If you’re looking for employment, you can call the BETC at 856-JOBS. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss