Need a job? Free headshots being offered this week in City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Looking for a job and need a new headshot?
Free headshots are being offered this week for residents at the Buffalo Employment and Training Center (BETC), 77 Goodell St.
The free headshot forum will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 28). Local photographer Yves-Richard Blanc is gifting $4,000 worth of services to BETC as a way to give back and help put unemployed residents back to work, according to a statement from Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s office.
If you’re looking for employment, you can call the BETC at 856-JOBS. For more information, click here.