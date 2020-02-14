Need a Valentine? Two big adoption events happening at Niagara SPCA this weekend

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for a furry friend this Valentine’s Day, you’re in luck! Two big adoption events are happening at the Niagara SPCA this weekend.

There are a large number of dogs at the shelter that need to be the only animal in a home, so the first event is called, ‘Single and Lovin’ it!” Through the end of the day Saturday, if you adopt one of those dogs, the Niagara SPCA will waive the adoption fee.

One of those pups is Solstice. She was left in a crate on the side of the road in Newfane. She’s the current longest-running resident of the shelter. Another dog who would prefer to be the only animal in a home is Pickles. Both need loving homes.

“When they get overlooked it’s very heartbreaking, but we know with patience and time, the right person will come along and it’s going to be the right fit,” Stacy Rainey said, the community outreach coordinator for the Niagara SPCA.

The second event runs all day on Saturday. It’s called the ‘Lonely Hearts Adoption Event.’ When you walk in, you’ll be given a Valentine, which will have a percentage off the adoption fee for any animal. That percentage off will range from 15 percent off, to 75 percent off.

“You’ll never have a better buddy,” Rainey said. “(You’ll have) someone who’s always going to listen to you, never judge you, they accept you for who you are, what you look like, however you sing, however you dance, they love you no matter what.”

There’s also a bake sale happening on Saturday. All the money raised from the sale will go toward ear surgery for a dog named Lucy. Lucy was in a lot of pain when she came into the shelter, and had chronic infections. The surgeries will take away all discomfort Lucy has, but unfortunately make her deaf.

