Neighborhood and school parade in Amherst

More than hundred cars paraded through the streets of the Ransom Oaks and Charlesgate communities in Amherst.

It was all in an effort to both celebrate the Dodge Elementary school spirit, and to lift the spirits of kids who are stressed and missing school because of the coronavirus.



“This is a hard time for my kids, because they love Dodge Elementary. It’s a special place to be. The environment there is once you walk through the door you can immediately tell that it’s a fun vibrant place,” said Lindsay Mang.

The school is in the Williamsville school district. The parade featured a school-themed superhero called “Dodgeman.” Dodgeman was actually the school’s principal dressed up as a superhero.

“With something like this, we get to see some people and bring some smiles to peoples faces,” said Charlie Smilinich principal. “And hopefully they’ll forget about what we’re going through and just to say hello and see some reassuring faces today.”