Neighborhood Legal Services offering help for those who have lost health benefits during COVID-19 pandemic

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The U.S. communications regulator on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, proposed a $225 million fine, its largest ever, against two health insurance telemarketers for spamming people with 1 billion robocalls using fake phone numbers. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

(WIVB) – Have you lost your health benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Neighborhood Legal Services (NLS) is offering help with navigating healthcare options for people on the verge of losing their employer-provided health coverage because they have been furloughed or fired in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NLS is offering free confidential phone consultations with certified NLS Healthcare Navigators.

NLS usually serves the low-income community, but won’t turn away anyone seeking help during this national emergency. NLS has offices in Buffalo, Batavia, and Niagara Falls, and is open for phone intake during the COVID-19 pandemic Monday through Friday.

Erie/Niagara County residents should call (716) 847-0650 and Genesee/Wyoming/Orleans County residents should call (585) 343-5450, or reach out via email at contactus@nls.org.

For more information, call 1-888-869-6576 or visit nls.org/contact.