DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dunkirk is getting a big investment.

Nestlé Purina Petcare announced Tuesday the completion of a $19 million expansion project.

The expansion is to increase production capacity for Fancy Feast Savory Cravings, a new cat treat from the company.

Purina says it added 104 jobs to its Dunkirk manufacturing facility, which currently employs more than 500 people.