Netflix star begins residency at the Corning Museum of Glass

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Deb Czeresko, the winner of the Netflix series Blown Away, has begun her residency at the Corning Museum of Glass.

“It’s just thrilling to me,” Czeresko explained.

Czeresko won season one of the series, beating out nine competitors from around the world in the first of its kind glassblowing competition. Part of her $60,000 prize package included a residency at the Museum of Glass.

Members of the CMOG team were also featured on the show as judges and assistants.

As part of her residency, Czeresko will be participating in demonstrations with her team at the Museum. This month, these demonstrations took place today and will continue tomorrow. Then she will return October 1-6 and then again October 14-18. During these demonstrations, Czeresko will be working on a chandelier based on a car from the ’60s.

Tickets for the museum are $17 and kids 17 and under are free.

The demonstrations are narrated by the Museum’s Hot Glass team with TV screens to give the viewers an inside look of the kiln and a close up look of the process. The demonstrations are also family-friendly and are free with admission.

After the demonstrations, Czeresko sometimes has time to meet the fans.

“It’s wonderful to meet the fans in person it’s like they are giving me energy that like really keeps me on the path I started on the show,” Czeresko shared.

Ten pieces from each of the show’s contestants, including Czeresko, are on display as part of a new exhibit called “Blown Away: Glassblowing Comes to Netflix.”

But that’s not the only work of hers. Czeresko’s, Meat Chandelier, is also on display in the museums Contemporary Art + Design Galleries New Glass Now.

Courtesy CMOG

Courtesy CMOG

Czeresko had some parting advice for those working towards their dreams.

“Nail it or die,” Czeresko preaches. “Go for it, go for whatever you believe in in life.”