Netflix’s “Co-Watching Contract” might be what you and your partner need

SOUTH AFRICA (WIVB) — Netflix South Africa has come up with a unique sort of contract many people might find useful, especially if they’re watching a show together.

The fake contract is meant to be between two people, with Netflix serving as the witness to its signing.

Here are the conditions of the “Co-Watching Contract:”

I WON’T fall asleep. I WON’T get distracted by my phone, causing the other person to rewind because I missed something. I WON’T continue watching a show without the other person present. I WON’T talk whilst the show is on. In the event that I come across a spoiler, I WON’T share it with the other person.

Netflix South Africa posted the “contract” on Facebook last week with the caption “If you know, you know.”