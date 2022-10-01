BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There has been widespread outrage over how the Miami Dolphins and medical professionals handled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent injuries.

And now the NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday.

During Thursday night’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals, Tagovailoa was slammed to the ground after being sacked. His arms and hands immediately seized up in fencing posture after hitting the ground.

Four days prior, Tagovailoa sustained an injury while playing against the Bills. Tagovailoa was evaluated and returned to the game.

“The joint NFL-NFLPA investigation into the application of the Concussion Protocol involving Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains ongoing. Therefore, we have not made any conclusions about medical errors or protocol violations. The NFL and the NFLPA agree that modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety. The NFLPA’s Mackey-White Health & Safety Committee and the NFL’s Head Neck and Spine Committee have already begun conversations around the use of the term “Gross Motor Instability” and we anticipate changes to the protocol made in the coming days based on what has been learned thus fair in the review process. The NFL and NFLPA share a strong appreciation for the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants who contribute their time and expertise to our game solely to advanced player safety. This program has made our game safer for the athletes who play it for the past twelve seasons,” the NFL-NFLPA said in a joint statement.

Tagovailoa remains in the NFL concussion protocol.

There are three unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) at each game. They are jointly paid by the league and the players’ union to work with team physicians to diagnose concussions. The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa

The person who confirmed the firing, which was first reported by Pro Football Talk, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players’ union into Tagovailoa’s quick return to Sunday’s game is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.