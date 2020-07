(WIVB) – A new $2 million outdoor recreation center is opening at Letchworth State Park.

Construction on the Lower Falls Recreation Area started in April 2019 and recently wrapped up. The project included the restoration of a historic bathhouse (currently used by Adventure Calls Outfitters), table games, pickle ball and badminton courts, bocce and shuffleboard, and a fitness loop.

It was funded by NY Parks 2020 capital initiative.