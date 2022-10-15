BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the News 4 team won awards from the Journalists Association of New York for 2021.

First Place Newscast:

  • Franz Ross
  • Kim Root
  • Abby Fridmann

First Place Investigative & Watchdog Reporting:

  • Luke Moretti
  • Daniel Telvock
  • Rich Ersing

First Place Continuing Coverage:

  • Luke Moretti
  • Daniel Telvock
  • Rich Ersing

First Place Use of Photography:

  • Allison Staebell
  • Abby Fridmann

First Place Enterprise Reporting:

  • Rich Newberg
  • Tom Vetter

Second Place Public Service:

  • Rich Newberg
  • Tom Vetter

Second Place Documentary:

  • Rich Newberg
  • Jacquie Walker
  • Tom Vetter
  • Kurt Murphy

Second Place Digital Presence:

  • Nick Veronica
  • Evan Anstey
  • Patrick Ryan

Second Place Feature Story:

  • Gabrielle Mediak
  • Dan Holland

Second Place Use of Photography

  • Gabrielle Mediak
  • Dan Holland