BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the News 4 team won awards from the Journalists Association of New York for 2021.
First Place Newscast:
- Franz Ross
- Kim Root
- Abby Fridmann
First Place Investigative & Watchdog Reporting:
- Luke Moretti
- Daniel Telvock
- Rich Ersing
First Place Continuing Coverage:
- Luke Moretti
- Daniel Telvock
- Rich Ersing
First Place Use of Photography:
- Allison Staebell
- Abby Fridmann
First Place Enterprise Reporting:
- Rich Newberg
- Tom Vetter
Second Place Public Service:
- Rich Newberg
- Tom Vetter
Second Place Documentary:
- Rich Newberg
- Jacquie Walker
- Tom Vetter
- Kurt Murphy
Second Place Digital Presence:
- Nick Veronica
- Evan Anstey
- Patrick Ryan
Second Place Feature Story:
- Gabrielle Mediak
- Dan Holland
Second Place Use of Photography
- Gabrielle Mediak
- Dan Holland