BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the News 4 team won awards from the Journalists Association of New York for 2021.

First Place Newscast:

Franz Ross

Kim Root

Abby Fridmann

First Place Investigative & Watchdog Reporting:

Luke Moretti

Daniel Telvock

Rich Ersing

First Place Continuing Coverage:

Luke Moretti

Daniel Telvock

Rich Ersing

First Place Use of Photography:

Allison Staebell

Abby Fridmann

First Place Enterprise Reporting:

Rich Newberg

Tom Vetter

Second Place Public Service:

Rich Newberg

Tom Vetter

Second Place Documentary:

Rich Newberg

Jacquie Walker

Tom Vetter

Kurt Murphy

Second Place Digital Presence:

Nick Veronica

Evan Anstey

Patrick Ryan

Second Place Feature Story:

Gabrielle Mediak

Dan Holland

Second Place Use of Photography