New apartment and retail space, rebirth of J.P. Bullfeathers in works for Elmwood Village

J.P. Bullfeathers was an Elmwood Village staple for years, until it closed in 2015.

The restaurant has remained vacant for the past four years- but now, plans are in place to revive it, as well as to create new apartments and retail space next door.

Whitesand Family LP is under contract to purchase five adjacent properties on Elmwood Avenue, including the Bullfeathers building, the building containing Seven Seas Tattoo on one of its sides, and three houses on the other side.

They expect to close on the sale in September.

Seven Seas Tattoo and the apartments upstairs in the building will remain as is, said Donald White, general partner for Whitesand Family LP.

The three houses on the other side, which currently house 11 apartments, will be torn down to build a 25-unit apartment building with three street-level retail spaces.

The building will offer a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, about 900 sq. ft. for the one-bedrooms and 1,200 sq. ft. for the two-bedrooms, White said.

Each tenant will have an off-street parking space.

Whitesand Family LP has held seven outreach meetings so far with the Elmwood Village community, going over the plans and the timeline and asking for input.

“The Elmwood Village is very, very interested in what’s going on in their neighborhood,” White said.

Whitesand is taking input from the community on what types of retail spaces residents would like to see on the block.

So far, suggestions have included a flower shop, a coffee shop, a NY-style deli, and more.

“They’re all good suggestions,” White said. “We hope to be able to make a list of potential retailers and reach out to them to see if we can find the potential retailers [residents] would like to see in the neighborhood. “

If you have ideas for the space, you can send them to 1020Elmwood@gmail.com.

“We hope it connects the blocks together and makes the Elmwood area a little more vibrant,” White said.

White says that they have an entrepreneur who has considerable experience running Buffalo restaurants interested in leasing the Bullfeathers space.

The restaurant, which has remained vacant for the past four years, will need some work, including a replacement for part of the roof.

“We know there’s going to be quite a lot of work necessary to bring it up to code,” White said.

The restaurant features a rarity for the Elmwood Village- a 36-spot parking lot.

Three of the spaces will be set aside for customers for the retail spaces next door.

“We think it’s going to be a unique addition and people will be excited to see it come back,” White said.

White said the project is expected to go before the Buffalo City Planning Board in September after the sale goes through. The project has already received a zoning variance from the city zoning board.