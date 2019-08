(WIVB) — Parents, if you want your kids to do more chores around the house, there’s an app for that.

One couple in North Carolina designed the Chorez app. It lets users customize their own list of chores.

From there, each child can look at what chores are available each day, and how much they can earn.

You can even have your kids take before and after pictures to prove they did the job.

The app gives the child a pre-paid Mastercard that links to the parent’s bank account.