New attack ad sends the temperature rising in mayor’s race

(WIVB) – With a little more than two weeks until Election Day, the heated race for mayor in Buffalo is getting even hotter.

Democratic nominee India Walton is firing back at Mayor Byron Brown’s latest attack ad.

The title for the ad is “Above the law,” an attempt to portray Democratic candidate India Walton as someone who feels she is not bound to follow the same laws as the rest of us.

Walton fired back today saying the ad is full of lies.

The ad claims Walton was arrested for threatening to break a co-worker’s legs, was forced to resign from her nursing job for abusing family leave, was evicted from her apartment due to complaints about drug activity, and as mayor she would cut funding to the Buffalo Police Department and fire 100 cops.

Walton held a news conference to refute those claims as lies and fear-mongering.

The self-described democratic socialist denies her plan would result in any layoffs in the buffalo police department.

“Let me be clear, the accusation that I will fire 100 police officers is a lie, plain and simple,” Walton said. “I will not be imposing any layoffs in the department at all. Suggestions to the contrary are a callous attempt to mislead the public and dishonestly whip up fear of our campaign for transparency and accountability.”

Walton read a short statement on a number of different topics and then walked away from the podium, leaving her director of communications to answer our questions.

The spokesman also denied Walton had been arrested for threatening a co-worker, but admitted she was arrested on a warrant for failing to answer a summons related to the alleged threat.

Mayor Brown released a brief statement saying Walton is not qualified to be Buffalo’s mayor.