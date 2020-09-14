New basketball hoops at Niagara Fall’s Gil Creek Park

(WIVB) – Get your high tops out and head to Gil Creek Park in Niagara Falls!

The basketball hoops are reopening to the public- and they’re brand new.

Basketball hoops were removed or covered throughout New York State to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Organizers say the new upgrade is vital for the community.

“It’s the best court in the City of Niagara Falls,” Ron Anderluh, revitalization coordinator for Niagara Street, said. “It’s one of the last segments of the park we’re working on.”

The next upgrade for the park is new restrooms, Anderluh added.