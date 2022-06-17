KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Beer drinkers have another place to enjoy brews from around the world, starting Saturday.

Fattey Beer Company is expanding, opening it’s newest location in Kenmore. It will open in the old Supercuts building at noon Saturday. Live music will start at 3 p.m.

This will be the sixth Fattey Beer bottle shop and taproom to open across WNY. Other locations include: Hamburg, Buffalo, North Tonawanda, Orchard Park and Ellicottville. There’s also a taco restaurant that’s run by the company in Orchard Park, called Flaco Tequila and Taco.

Nik Fattey, the founder of the company, also has plans to expand Fattey Beer to Rochester and the Columbus, Ohio area soon.

All locations are open from 12 p.m. to 10:30+ p.m. daily.

Fattey Beer imports brews from around the globe that you can purchase and enjoy.

All locations are dog friendly.