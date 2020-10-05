New Buffalo mural shows love for Black children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB- TV)– A new mural delivers a message of love for people of every color.

The mural was unveiled this Monday morning.



It’s on a wall at the offices of Say Yes Buffalo on Main Street. That message, written on two silhouettes is “Love black girls even when they become women,” and “Love black boys even when they become men.”



Two Buffalo artists worked on the mural together with encouragement from the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.



“It was organic and authentic in a sense. At the Albright Knox of all places and it came full circle, doing work with the Albright Knox at a different capacity, as full-grown adults and working artists, so I appreciate this brother on many levels, his family as well,” said artist Edreys Wajed.

The artists say their experience shows that diversity and inclusiveness can enrich people throughout the community.