(WIVB) – The Central Library in downtown Buffalo has plenty of books about our nation’s presidents- but now it has even more ways to learn about the history of the commanders-in-chief.

The library now houses the “Buffalo Presidential Center”, containing more than 10,000 artifacts.

The exhibit tells the history of the occupants of the Oval Office, and their many connections to Western New York.

Thirty-six presidents have visited Buffalo since the 1840s.

The center opens to the public on Saturday.