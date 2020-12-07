New changes at Festival of Lights to ease traffic back-ups around the Hamburg Fairgrounds

Many families from across Western New York, waited hours in line to see the Festival of Lights at the Hamburg Fairgrounds Saturday.

Fairgrounds representatives say, they’re making adjustments to the entrances to help cut down on the traffic back up.

“So, we’re going to use Mckinley and South Park and we’re going to close Quimby, that should help our neighborhood residents, so they can get access to their homes easily. And, we’re going to add an additional loop for Saturdays on our property,” said Jessica Underberg.

Underberg says, it’s usually busy on Saturdays every year and families should plan a visit on weekdays or on Sundays.

Erie County Legislator John Gilmour brought his family to the festival. He says it was well worth the wait. They were in line for over an hour.

“I got three kids, we had nothing going on, there’s nothing to do right now, so it gave us something to do. The kids had fun in the car, they were playing games on their phones, singing Christmas carols, so yeah, it was worth it for us,” said Gilmour. “We had the dogs with us too. So we made it a family event”

Sean Damon’s family was one of the lucky ones — they waited about 15 minutes.

“I think we just timed it out right, where we came in off of Quimby and got right into a good spot. Now, when we left South Park was obviously packed up to where we were leaving,” said Sean Damon of Cambria. “It looks like other people had a much different experience than we did. So, my suggestion would be to get there early.”